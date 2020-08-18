August 18: Powerful Eternal Weapons

Listen to article

You Have Powerful Eternal Weapons of war to Fight with, “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds; Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;” 2 Corinthians 10:4–5 (KJV)

Fighting, battling, waging war and causing pain and suffering have become part and parcel of mankind and their occupation since Adam and Eve sinned, and sin entered the world through the human race. The situation does not change when a person becomes born again. This means, you should not think that being born again will exclude you from the struggle for survival. In fact, the fight becomes even fiercer because the devil and his cohort of darkness don’t like your conversion and are determined to frustrate you, hoping to make you go back into the world. The devil, as you know, is an arch enemy of the human kind, they call humans “mere mortals.”

Why does the devil hate humans so much? The quick answer is this; he vowed he would not spend eternity in the pit alone. Since he was cast out of God’s presence to dwell in the second heaven, near humans, he’ll do all he can to use humans for his dirty work of confusing them against themselves and getting them to lose their innocence to sinful acts, such that Adam and Eve did in disobedience. Disobedience or rebellion makes the soul of man be rejected by God. The Scripture states, “For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee. The foolish shall not stand in Thy sight; Thou hatest all workers of iniquity.” (Psalm 11:4-5 KJV). The devil understands that sin is a reproach to anybody. (see Proverbs 14:34). He just wants people to join him for destruction.

Dearly beloved, do not let the devil’s antics discourage you and make you lose your salvation. See the battle of the enemy [against you] as normal so that you can also prepare to engage against him and win. Please read Ephesians 6: 12-18 and understand how great and valuable you are to God, your Father. As a child of God, you have eternal weapons that you’re encouraged to use freely in spiritual warfare.

Such weapons as: the Word of God, the name of Jesus Christ, the blood of Jesus Christ, speaking in togues, praise and worship to God with hymns, songs and Psalms, being prayerful and praying without ceasing, fasting and praying, fellowshipping with other spiritually mature brothers and sisters, mentorship and the rest are the many weapons God has made available to us in fighting to secure our position for eternity with Him. May you be encouraged to stand firm and defend your position of righteousness, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Note: Jehovah is a mighty Man in battles, call upon Him and He’ll fight for you; with Him there’s no losing any battle.

Let’s pray: Father, Your Word has calmed my fears. Your Word says that You, the Lord, will fight for me and I should hold my peace. Lord, I look unto You. Help me overcome the devil and all his agents, in Jesus’ mighty name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 97-99; Romans 16

