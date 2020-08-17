Ohaneze tips Umahi, others for President in 2023.

Listen to article

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has tipped the Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, Minister of Transport, RT Hon Chibuike Amaechi and Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu as best candidates for the presidency of Igbo extraction come 2023.

The position of the group was contained in a statement signed by the President General of OYC Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General Mazi Okwu Nnabuike after a Joint meeting in Abakiliki, Sunday.

According to the statement, “after fruitful deliberations, the group reached an agreement that, Governor Umahi, Rt Hon Amaechi and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu are the best Presidential Materials and Candidates, Widely acceptable and accessible.

“They have also shown a high level of transparency in Governance, with Proven track records of Achievements and Without questionable criticism from any quarter to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s Successor in 2023.”

The communiqué which was also signed by Mazi Alex Okemiri (President World Igbo Youth Congress), Dr. Mrs Helen Ogbonnaya (National leader, Southeast Women Professionals), and Comrade Chidi Ugwujo (President Igbo Students Union), received the recommendation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on the lists of possibly Igbo Consensus Candidates.

The groups noted that what is needed to actualize Igbo Presidency in 2023 is to present a person with certified Igbo values for competence, ingenuity and corruption-free adding that only that would serve as the cardinal points of choosing these best candidates for Nigerians at this moment.

The group noted that the Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi has shown evidence of infrastructural development in Ebonyi. “He is the best Performed Governor in Southeast and he is eminently Capable to be PDP Presidential Candidate in 2023.

“RT Hon Chibuike Amaechi, is a true son of Igbo Nation, Fomer Governor of Rivers State, and Currently the Minister of Transport, has the Confidence of Nigerians with the Leadership qualities and less controversial, as the Chief Campaign Strategist of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign in 2015 and Co Chairman in 2019.

“We believe that he’s the most trusted person in the seat of power and Igbo adage that says “one good Gesture done to one can be reciprocated to another ” Buhari can reciprocate this kind gesture to Igbo through through RT Hon Chibuike Amaechi.

“Dr Ogbonnaya Onu is a first class scientist, a former Governor of Old Abia, Won the Defunct APP Presidential Ticket in 1998, the Former National Chairman of Defunct ANPP, the Arrowhead of the Merger of three Political parties that formed APC and the Minister of Science and Technology, with impeccable leadership qualities

“Tested and Trusted, a Great Nigerian Patriot and without any trace of Corruption allegations for decades, he’s the most consistent igbo politician and well acceptable across Nigeria”.

“These are the best Presidential Materials and candidates Igbo Youths present to Nigerians at the Moment, there are millions of capable prominent Igbo politicians and technocrats who are more qualified to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s Successor in 2023.

“Many of them are handicapped either by pending corruption charges by EFCC or there’s no visible evidence of political structures to actualized their ambitions or linked with incompetence in their stewardship for Igbos.”