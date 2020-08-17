International Flight Operations To Commence In Nigeria On 29th August 2020

Nigerian airports will resume international flight operations on August 29, 2020, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announced Monday in a tweet.

Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽