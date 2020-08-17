TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International Flight Operations To Commence In Nigeria On 29th August 2020

By The Nigerian Voice
Nigerian airports will resume international flight operations on August 29, 2020, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announced Monday in a tweet.


