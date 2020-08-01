We are no longer safe’, Shehu decries attack on Zulum

Listen to article

Leaders and citizens of Borno State are no longer safe, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi has decried

The Shehu, in response to the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made this lamentation in Maiduguri when he paid traditional sallah homage on the Governor at the Government House.

The Governor’s convoy was last Wednesday shot ambushed at Baga town in Kukawa local government area during a visit to the area.

The Shehu, during his homage to the governor, said: “Your Excellency, we are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi nobody is safe, because you are the number one citizen of the state and the Chief Security Officer of the State.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse, I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek for Allah's intervention.”

The royal father, who also spoke on COVID-19 pandemic, urged Borno citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.

Speaking on the environment, the Shehu lamented on the high rate at which trees are cut in the state, urging the state government to take urgent steps in mitigating this dangerous act before it leads to a serious environmental problem.

He called for the reintroduction of tree planting which was a regular practice in the past.

Governor Zulum thanked the Shehu for the visit and assured him of Government's readiness to address the issues raised by him.