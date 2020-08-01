COVID-19: Lagos okays reopening of worship centres August 7

Listen to article

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally okayed the reopening of worship centres in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the worship centres will be free to reopen from Friday, August 7.

He spoke this during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Lagos House in Marina area of the state on Saturday.

While mosques will be reopened next week Friday, the governor said churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9.

According to him, religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, handheld thermometer checks, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

The reopening order is however with a condition: the churches will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

He also announced that schools in the state will open on Monday August 3, 2020 for exit classes.

Churches in the state have remained closed since March 27, due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic