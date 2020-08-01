August 1: I Love You & I Cherish Your Love

Listen to article

Love is one thing we humans crave the most. It’s something we all need, desire and want but at the same time, love is something we find most difficult to give or share because it is one gift in life most difficult to understand. Whenever love is mentioned, the discussion tends to focus on self, yet love is that potential in us we must give. True love is for others and not for self. When humans talk about love it sounds like this:"Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm: for love is strong as death; jealousy is cruel as the grave: the coals thereof are coals of fire, which hath a most vehement flame.” (Song of Solomon 8:6).

God makes love an action word (a verb), like this: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16). Here we can contrast divine love with carnal love. Divine love expresses God’s will and purpose for mankind while carnal love deals with the desires of the heart, for the heart, and offers nothing more.

King Solomon a love song writer, a man of wisdom, was moved by love to utter such wonderful words in Songs of Solomon 8:6, human love. Divine love is true of Jesus Christ in the Scripture, who was sufficiently moved by love to die for the salvation of mankind. His love could not be hidden; therefore, the Father proved his love for Christ, and for mankind by raising Him from the grave. Just take a look at these:

Through LOVE - God gave us Jesus; an invaluable gift of love (John 3:16). Through LOVE, Jesus died for us (Rom.5:8), an act no flesh can perform to favor any of God’s creation. Through LOVE, God raised Him from the grave; He became the first among the living to die no more (Rom.6:9). Through LOVE - God highly exalted His Son, Jesus, and gave Him a name above all names (Phil. 2:9).

What a wonderful thing! I pray that the love of God will be available to all our people, worldwide. I pray that God’s love will be sufficient for you especially, this new month, August. May your days this month be peaceful. I pray the Lord will bless you and bless you indeed and may He also extend your coast and move you to higher heights this month, this year, in the name of Jesus. Note: God gave you love to share, not to bottle up but to give out so you can receive more. Give love and receive love. The Lord be with you. Amen.

Let’s pray: Father, thank you for loving me so unconditionally. Please Lord, help me to love you with all my heart, mind, soul and might. Help me, Lord, to also love everybody around me as I love myself so that Your name be glorified, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 57-59; Romans 4

Jesus-Love Incarnate.