Ediel Kabir: Gov. Zulum, Shettima Attend Prayers in Maiduguri....Urge Citizens to Sustain Prayers For Return of Peace in the state

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday joined thousands of Muslim faithfuls for Ediel Kabir sallah congregational two rakats special prayers at the popular Ramat Square Eid ground, Maiduguri.

The governor along with the immediate past State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, HRH, Shehu of Borno, Alh. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El kanemi and other top government officials were led in the performance of the two raka’at prayers, by the Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shetima Mamman Shettima Saleh.

The Eid which was held under normal security arrangement at the ramat square was full to capacity with thousands of Muslim worshippers who attended the special prayers from different parts of the state capital, Maiduguri city.

The usual Huthba (islamic sermon) was delivered by the imam Idaini though brief as part of COVID-19 measures to avoid delays or keeping people stay long in social gatherings.

However, the Imam Idaini called for unity amongst citizens with prayers to end to COVID-19.

He also called on the Muslim ummah to tolerate one another and live peacefully with each other while praying for peace in th stat and country at large

At the Government House after the Eid prayer, Governor Zulum urged citizens of the state to sustain their prayers for the return of peace to the state permanently.

The Governor whose message was delivered by the State APC Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, congratulated muslims for successful completion of Eid prayers across the state.