I have achieved my aim” – Army officer shoots his superior 6 times while he was talking to his wife

An army officer has been reportedly killed by his own colleague in the military. The sad incident was said to have happened shortly after a misunderstanding broke out between the deceased and his attacker.

The deceased who goes by the name of Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi is a lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, attached to the 202 battalion.

According to report reaching us, Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi recently got married in December last year. Just less than a year into his marriage.

CNN_Naija also gathered that the deceased was in a conversation with his wife when the attacker struck. He shot him from the back six times, which allegedly led to his death.

Although we don’t yet have the full details of what the argument was about, or why the attacker shot him, but sources said after the shooting incident he was heard screaming “I have achieved my aim”.

Report also has it that Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi is a superior officer to the man who shot him.

Ever since the sad news of his death, some of his friends have gone online different social media platforms to bid him farewell.

Story source is credited to Linda Ikeji Blog/CNN_Naija