Gov Zulum Re-opens Monguno- Cross Kauwa- Baga Road To Motorists For Commercial Purpose

In an effort towards restoration of civil authoritties at the grassroots level across Borno state, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has re-opened Monguno-Cross Kauwa-Baga road for free movement of passengers and goods enroute Cross Kauwa and Baga towns down to Maiduguri and vice versa.

While declaring the road opened in Monguno on Wednesday, Governor Zulum presented 10 operational vehicles to the military and 2 Hiilux to the members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to enhamce routine patrol along the roads to make the roads safe for the Motorists and Herdsmen as well as rural framers.

He said, " I want you to carry out routine patrol and operations to keep the road safe for our people as we reopen this road for the passengers and motorists you should have the courage to make the road remain open because we have moved forward".

Responding, the Sector 3 Commander of Operation Laifya Dole, Brigadier General Ismail Yahaya assured the Governor that they woukd work hard to keep the road safe, adding that the vehicles will be judiciously put to use.

"We assured you that we are going to judiciously put the vehicles in use by making sure that the road is safe. We will work hard to once and for all wipe out the insurgents so that we will go back to our barracks", Yahaya said.

It would be recalled that Monguno- Baga road has been closed for sometime as a result of the Boko Haram's frequent attacks and occupation of the famous fishery town, Baga for over a year haven displaced millions of people and denied them jobs. The governor visited the town to access the possibility of the return of the IDPs before the end of the year.