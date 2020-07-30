Sallah: Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN) advises Muslims on steadfastness, mourns NSCIA director

Listen to article

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria has urged Muslims and Nigerians to remain steadfast and never give up despite the challenges faced in the country.

This was contained in an Eid message signed by the Amir (president) of MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Saheed Ashafa.

The MSSNLagos also urged religious leaders and Muslims to comply with COVID-19 directives of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

While noting that the celebration came at a time when the whole world is troubled, Ashafa said, "Regardless of the challenges, we must not give up. We should remain steadfast in God and continue to pray for His intervention.

"Eid ul-adha is a time to celebrate the gift of life and also a period to reflect on the great benefit of sacrifice. It, therefore, behoves everyone of us to maintain the spirit of celebration and gratitude despite all odds.

"The season, coinciding with the period in which the whole world is battling with the pandemic, gives us more reasons to reflect, rejoice and celebrate with utmost gratitude.

"Just like Ismail, the son of Ibrahim was given a second chance at life, we have been given the grace to remain alive despite the ravaging pandemic.

"I therefore urge fellow Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-ul-adha with a renew sense commitment and sacrifice, not forgetting that observing the laid down preventive measures is in itself a required form of sacrifice."

He also urged government at all levels to be compassionate on suffering masses, adding that "In the spirit of this festival, government must display a deeper sense of responsibility by putting smile on the faces of the vulnerable masses through calculative measures.

"This season is also an excellent opportunity for religious leaders to continuously pray for the nation.

"While wishing all Muslim faithfuls a joyous celebration, I advise all to celebrate within the limit set by Allah."

Also, the MSSNLagos mourned the Director of Administration in Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha.

Nwoha died in a motor accident on Wednesday in Okene on his way to Owerri to observe the Eid.

"We condole the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, over the death of Nwoha. He contributed enormously to the development of Islam and will be remembered for his hardwork.

"We are pained by his death and tragic loss but Allah knows best. We pray that Allah forgive Alhaji Yusuf and grant him Al-Janat firdaus.

"We also pray to Allah to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. He will be missed for his positive contribution to the development of Islam," the statement added.

SIGNED:

Saheed Ashafa (PhD),

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit.

[email protected]

08173291878