Pa Ayo Fasanmi Dies at 94

The leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba pan-African group, Ayo Fasanmi, has passed on at the age of 94 in his home in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state. The nonagenarian died on Wednesday, July 28, with his death confirmed by his personal assistant, Tope Adebayo on Thursday morning, July 30. He was a former senator of the Second Republic and a respected chieftain of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The son of the late Afenifere leader Afolabi confirmed the death: “With gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, at the ripe age of 94 years,”