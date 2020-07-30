Real Killers Of Nigerian-born US Solder, Oscar Chukwuneke Okebata Arrested

Listen to article

The Nigeria Police have announced a breakthrough in their investigation of the murder of Nigerian-born American soldier, Oscar Chukwuneke Okebata who was killed by hoodlums in January 2017.

Chuks Okebata, as he was fondly called, came home for holidays in December 2016, leaving his wife and two children in the U.S.

But on 12 January 2017, he was abducted from his country home at Umuduruorie Umuomumu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state.

His abductors fatally shot him. Reports at the time said four suspects were arrested. But on Wednesday, the police announced in Abuja that they have arrested the real killers, after intensive manhunt.

The Police said they arrested one Udodiri Bright aka Ability a 30 year-old native of Osuachara Village, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state.

Bright was arrested along with three other male suspects: Ekwuru Shadrack aka Escobar 26 years old from Arondizuogu village in Okigwe LGA of Imo state, Chimerie Igwe aka 4real, 30 years old, from Umucheke Village in Orlu LGA and Chibuike Sunday, 28 years old, also from Arondizuogu.

The police said all the suspects were arrested on 5 July 2020.

Chuks Okebata was 34 years old, when he was killed in 2017.

He was laid to rest on 17 April, same year.

According to the police, the suspects were among the leading kidnapping groups terrorizing the South Eastern part of the country.