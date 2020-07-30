July 30: Develop Your Spiritual Capacity

Listen to article

For those who are tired of being candidates of the valley life and for those who want to mount up with wings as eagles and be above only and not beneath, you’re called to develop your spiritual capacity. It was because Elijah was on the top of the mountain, he was able to see the enemies who came to capture him three times (see 2 kings 1:12). In the same vain, except to you climb up to a higher ground spiritually, victory may continue to elude you. Isaiah 40:31 states: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.” God expects us, His children, to be eagle believers.”

As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young, and spreadeth abroad her wings, so the Lord alone did lead them and there was no strange god with him” (Deut. 32:11-12). To live above and not beneath, we need to be able to mount up like the eagle. The eagle is a very strong and powerful bird. It weighs 4 kilograms and can carry a weight of up to 20 kilograms. Where God is taking us to has nothing to do with our physical make up, rather everything to do with our spiritual makeup.

The average lifespan of an eagle is 120 years. God will surely satisfy us with long life (see Psalm 91:16) in Jesus’ name. the eagle can fly 30,000 feet above sea level. When we are lifted up spiritually and on fire for God, there is no marine spirit, witch or wizard that can harm us because with Christ Jesus, salvation is freely given to our souls, and the blood of Jesus is assurance for deliverance.

The eagle is the only bird that can look toward the sun. So, when it is being chased, it flies toward the sun and its enemy turns back. As believers, while we run to Christ when being pursued, our enemies will turn back. “When I cry unto thee, then shall my enemies turn back; this I know for God is for me” (Psalm 56:9). The eagle has sharp eyes and has the longest range of view of everything around of all other birds of prey. We must pray that every cataract blinding our spiritual eyes be dissolved by the fire of the Spirit of God. Our spiritual capacity must be fully developed by the Spirit of God.

The mother eagle always takes time to train her child. The Lord has trained us on how to develop spiritual power and use it for our good and for His name’s sake. May we receive His laws and precepts with gratitude. We have to soar like the eagle before we can live and remain on top only and not beneath. Every hindrance to our upward movement will be destroyed as we wait upon the Lord and pray without ceasing. Note: For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink, but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:17).

Let’s pray: In the name of Jesus, I command every spiritual contamination in my life to receive healing. I anoint my eyes and my ears with the blood of Jesus. let every evil garment of shame catch fire and be roasted, in the name of Jesus. I speak to all evil mountains and break their powers over my life, in the name of Jesus. Thank you, Jesus. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 51-52; Romans 2

Wait Upon the Lord!