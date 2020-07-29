Ebonyi: Farmers, herders clash as State Govt.set up 9 - man committee.

Listen to article

A nine man committee has been set up by Ebonyi state government to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the crisis that erupted between farmers and herders in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state .

Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala charged the committee to conduct a thorough investigation on what caused the crises between the farmers and the herdsmen while inaugurating the committee at the cabinet office, Abakaliki.

Dr. Ugbala condemned the unfortunate crisis which he said led to the destruction of houses and urged the committee to report back to the central committee within two weeks

He reminded the people of the State of the already existing law on farmers and herders’ relationship and movement adding that the law was not vindictive but specific and should be followed to ensure enthronement of peace in the society.

The SSG urged people residing in the State to live in unity regardless of religious, ethnicity and political affiliations pointing out that to ensure that Nigeria remains one indefensible entity, there must be an enthronement of peaceful co-existence.

He stated that no herder is allowed to reside close to where people’s farms are as that would bring sever threat to the farmers.

He stated that once the committee submits its report and there is need for the central committee to visit the crisis area, the committee will visit the area and expressed the optimisim that the issues would be resolved amicably.

In his response, the Caretaker Chairman, Abakaliki local government area , Hon. Ben Nwovu said that the people of the area will comply with all the measures taken by the state government in ensuring that a lasting peace is enthroned among all.

Hon Nwovu called on herders in the area to desist from living close to the farms as it has continued to pose as a threat to the livelihood of the people of the area.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Myetti in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Gidado and his Secretary Alhaji Usuman Ishiaku applauded Ebonyi State Government for the peace maintained in the State and appealed for justice in handling the situation.