UNN VC advocates homegrown Impact Factor Research and publications.

Listen to article

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, has charged scholars to focus more on researches and publications that impact their local environment.

The Vice Chancellor wants a rethink of the contemporary research and publications efforts driven by the exigencies of Impact Factor requirements.

Igwe spoke while welcoming staff of the Department of Linguistics, Igbo & Other Nigerian Languages on a courtesy visit, led by the Head of Department, Prof Chris Uchenna Agbedo on Tuesday.

Igwe observed that his advocacy for homegrown research and publications explains his support for Nigerian languages option as part of the appraisals criteria for assessing teaching staff for promotion in the University of Nigeria.

For him, it makes little sense to insist that a scholar whose area of specialisation has to do with local languages, literature, cultures, history and the like must publish his research findings in a journal domiciled somewhere in Europe or America because it is being indexed by such big names as Thompson Reuter, Scimago, Scopus but which editorial policy does not reckon with issues relating to Africa.

He reiterated his readiness to support indigenous knowledge creation as it affects Nigerian languages literature and cultures and encouraged the Department to leverage on the University’s central library and laboratory resources to enhance teaching and learning of Linguistics and Nigerian languages.

Earlier in his speech, the Head of Department, Prof Chris Agbedo informed the Vice Chancellor that they were on the courtesy visit to express their gratitude for a number of positive developments recorded by the Department since the inception of Prof Igwe’s administration especially in the key areas of appointments, staff promotion, career development, and full accreditation of the linguistic programme of the Department.

Highlights of the occasion were presentations of gift to the Vice Chancellor by the Department, the award of honour on behalf of the Department to the former Head of Department and current Director, Center for Igbo Studies, Prof Roseline Ijeoma Okorji by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Igwe.

Prof Igwe deeply appreciated the kind gesture of the Department and extolled the giant strides recorded by the Department during the three year tenure of Prof Agbedo as the Head of Department. The event had in attendance the DVC Administration, Prof Pat Okpoko, DVC Academic, Prof Johnson Urama, a representative of the university Registrar, Acting university Librarian, Dean of Students Affairs, Prof Omeje, Director of University Press Limited, Prof E S. Ikeokwu, Supervisor Presidential Lodge, Prof E. E. Mbah, other professors, and other senior academics and administrative staff of the university including the university PRO, Dr Okwun.