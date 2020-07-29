July 29: Vision and Its Principles

Listen to article

It’s necessary to reflect on the principles of vision: The poorest person in the world is a person without a dream. The most frustrated person in the world is someone who has a dream but doesn’t know how to make it materialize. God created everything and everyone with a purpose. Every person was created by God to be distinct and unique. Vision comes from purpose. God has placed in every man and woman a unique vision and a call that is designed to give purpose and meaning to life.

No person can give you your vision. Vision is God-given. Every person was created to be known for something special. You were given a burden or “responsible urge” to complete your purpose. You were born at the right time to fulfill your purpose. One person with a vision is greater than the passive force of ninety-nine people who are merely interested in or dreaming of doing or becoming something.

Your gift will make a way for you in the world. It will also enable you to fulfill your vision. You are responsible for stirring up the gift within you. As long as a person can hold on to his vision, then there is always a chance for him to move out of his present circumstances and toward the fulfillment of his purpose. God did not intend for anyone to be poor on earth. He prospers the earth for the sake of His people. His people are purposed to prosper the lives of others. But God does not want anyone to worship wealth or any created thing. Let us teach our young ones and all new Christians that anyone who is not ready to work on his/her vision should not eat. (see 2 Thessalonians 3:10). Note: You were born at the right time to fulfill your purpose, and you are responsible for stirring up the gift within you.

Let’s pray: Our Father and our God, thank you for helping me realize that I'm made to fulfill a purpose. Lord, help me to realize the vision that comes with the purpose; I want to honor and glorify Your Holy name with my life. I pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 49-50; Romans 1

Give Your Purpose in Life a Meaning.