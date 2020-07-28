How Female Police Officer escaped death as angry mob burnt truck that killed two person 

Listen to article

A female Police officer simply identified as Talatu Abubakar escaped death by a whisker yesterday as angry mob attacked her and other policemen while preventing breakdown of law and order when a truck crushed two persons to death in Osogbo.

The unfortunate incident happened around Oke-Baale roundabout, shortly after Igbo-Ifa along the Osogbo City Stadium road.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that that the driver of the truck lost control of the wheel and rammed a motorcycle rider and his passenger to death.

The motorcycle rider and his passenger died on the spot and the angry mob burnt the truck and attempted to lynch the driver of the truck.

The female Police Officer, Talatu Abubakar, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) who is the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oja-Oba Police Division and her men succeeded in preventing the mob from looting and causing further damage in the area.

The angry mob including the commercial motorcycle riders rained stones on the DPO, her other officers and men at the scene.

The DPO sustained injury in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital. She sustained injury in her neck and hand.

The remains of the two deceased persons were deposited at the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The residents of the area commended the DPO for dedication to duty and her courage in preventing breakdown of law and order by the mob.

The DPO declined comment when The Nigerian Voice attempted to speak with her. She later left the hospital and returned to the scene and continued her duty as the mob of okada riders refused to leave the area.