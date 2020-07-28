How 1 million boys gang rape young lady  

Listen to article

A young lady was gang raped on 23rd of July 2020 at Idimogun area of Ogijo, Ogun State by five young men who are members of 1million boys dreadful group in state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the gang lured the lady to a house at Idimogun and gang raped her.

The PPRO said three men out of the five men namely Sola Olaoluwa, Ibrahim Kehinde and Lukman Banjoko have been arrested.

The victim told police that she met one man known as “Enny Money” who gave her an app to download on her phone with an assurance that those she will meet through that app will help her financially.

The lady stated that as soon as she downloaded the app, one man whom she later known to be the same “Enny Money” started chatting with her and invited her to Idimogun.

According to the PPRO "on getting Idimogun, the lady was lured into a house where she was subsequently gang raped by five men who called themselves members of 1 million boys."

The gang according to the victim forced her to submission when they pointed gun at her and while they were taking turn to rape her, one of them was video recording the action with his phone.

"Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Baba Suleiman dispatched his detectives to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice."

"At about 5am of 24th of July 2020, the detectives succeeded in arresting the duo of Sola Olaoluwa and Ibrahim Kehinde."

"Their arrest led the detectives to the third suspect, Lukman Banjoko who was arrested on the 26th of July 2020."

"On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they actually committed the crime as alleged by the victim."

The suspects further confessed that the victim was the second person they gang raped in that area.

One toy gun with which they used to force their victim to submission and the phone which they used to video record their dastardly act was recovered from the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward A. Ajogun ordered the transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for an in depth investigation.