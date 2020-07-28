Covid-19: Osun cancels Salah Eid Prayers

Listen to article

Osun State Government today declared that there would be no Salah Eid congregation or prayers this year due to prevent further spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji told The Nigerian Voice that the cancelation become imperative so as not to expose residents to danger.

According to him, "Osun having appraised how the state is currently faring with respect to the global health emergency, vis-a-vis the fact that Eid-el- Kabir and Juma'at fall on the same day, has announced that there would be no Eid congregation or prayers on Friday July 31. However, Juma'at service will hold in line with the existing safety protocols and guidelines.

"The State of Osun is still recording rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases amidst an active community transmission stage of the pandemic. This coupled with the fact that people whose COVID-19 status has not been ascertained would be travelling into the State from different parts of the country, in the spirit of the celebration.

Oyebamiji said the State cannot afford the impact of any form of large gathering such as the kind expected at praying grounds and the associated difficulties of enforcing the safety protocols against COVID-19.