July 28: Steps to Realizing Your Vision

You are some total of the choices and decisions you make every day. You can choose to stay where you are right now, or you can choose to move forward in life by pursuing your dream. I want to challenge you to stop making excuses for why you can’t accomplish what you were born to do.

Take your life out of neutral. God has given you the power and responsibility to achieve your life’s vision. Ask yourself some serious questions as you ponder your purpose. What is your dream? Have you truly discovered your purpose and dream yet? Do you know what you want to accomplish in this life? Are you doing what you believe you were born to do?

Most people do things because they have to. Wouldn’t you like to do things because you have decided to, based on your purpose? You must choose to be on the offensive rather than the defensive. I hope you will decide you have had enough of being normal and that you will declare your distinction.

Remember, you were created to stand out, not to blend in. You were created to accomplish something that no one else can accomplish because God gave the assignment to you. Now, please pray about these things. Note: You were created to sand out; not to blend in. Pray for God to help you realize your calling and gift.

Let’s pray: Heavenly Father, Your Word says that You have a plan for my life. You have given me a purpose to fulfill in this world, and You have redeemed me because of Your love. I ask you to open my spiritual eyes so that I can clearly see the specific purpose You have for me. I want to complete those purposes with joy and with the knowledge that I have accomplished Your will for my life. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 46-48; Acts 28