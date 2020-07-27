Police nab five suspected armed robbers in Ogum

Listen to article

Five armed robbery suspects terrorizing Osiele in Ogun State have been arrested by operatives of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The suspects are Dayo Ajala popularly known as Otege, Ismaila Badmus popularly known as Obasanjo, Joseph Sunday, known as J.J, Chuckwuemeka Paul known as Ejima and Okikiola Adeshina who is their herbalist.

They were all arrested following an information received by the SARS operatives about their hideout at Odeda area.

Upon the information, the O/C SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout.

At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended; their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist who they claimed is their godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they are going for operations and also used to initiate new member into their fold.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that one double barrel locally made short gun, one axe, two knives and assorted dangerous charms were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward A. Ajogun ordered full scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to prosecute them diligently.