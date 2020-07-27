Consolidating On The Gains Of Reappointment Of Sir Joseph Ntung Ari As DG/CEO Industrial Training Fund (ITF)

Listen to article

The eruption of ecstasy that greeted the re appointment of Sir Joseph Ntung Ari as the Director General (DG) of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for another four years may have reverberated beyond the confines of its headquarters in Jos, Plateau State. For most close observers and the industry followers as well, the euphoria was not wholly surprising. For many, the reappointment is seen as the voice of the people which in essence is the voice of the Almighty God. An insider source said: ''this is cheering news. The future of our esteemed Fund is indeed assured.’’ People longed for his reappointment and saw it as the act of God and inhalation of fresh air considering the monumental turnaround and the personal commitment Sir Ari has brought into bear at the Fund since on assumption office nearly four years ago.

The Fund, which was established in 1971 with the mandate to provide, promote and encourage the acquisition of skills in economy and commerce with a view to generating indigenous manpower to meet the needs of the public and private sector of the economy. Hard work pays, sacrifices for the sake of service to the father land pay even more. Sir Joseph Ntung Ari deserves greater responsibility in this country because, before his first appointment in September 26, 2016 the Fund was at a critical stage due to high-handedness and outright negligence.

Sir Joseph Ntung Ari is a compassionate chap as attested by many of his colleagues both in service of the Fund and even those outside the Fund. In fact, as a man of intrinsic qualities, even the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong could not hide his admiration for an epitome of knowledge, hence, His Excellency’s ‘congratulatory message, he described the development as another good omen for the agency and Plateau State given the track record of achievements of Sir Ari in the last four years. I am not surprised by the reappointment of Sir Joseph Ari by Mr. President for another term because in the last four years, he has rebranded and refocused the organisation by making it frontline skill development and job creation machinery that has empowered millions of Nigerians. This has given hope to many youths and reduced the fruitless hunt for non-existing white collar jobs, thereby reducing crime in the society”

The Governor while wishing Mr. Ari a fruitful tenure assured him that Plateau State Government will continue to partner with the ITF in empowering its citizens through skills and entrepreneurial development which the Fund is well and fully prepared to the needful in this regards. Sir Ari’s ingenuity and the gentility speak volume. An accomplished administrator, he has done creditably well in various responsibilities he had held previously. Indeed his reappointment is commended by all stakeholders.

Sir Ari has extensive and varied public service experience. He has a great problem solving skills and a track record of achievements in all positions he had held both within and outside the ITF.

The DG is a holder of a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism, Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Post Graduate Diploma in Management. He also holds a degree in Law, a Masters Degree in Law, and Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA). His working career spans a period of over two decades in different spheres of disciplines and human endeavor. For one who has attained such lofty heights, he started quite modestly. Sir Ari started his working career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Lagos, as a Newscaster before moving to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as a News Editor/Caster. He later joined the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), where he was the Public Relations Manager, North. He was also the Director of Press and Public Affairs to two Governors of Plateau State before his appointment as the Sole Administrator and later General Manager of the Plateau Publishing Company, (PPC) Jos.

Thereafter, he was reassigned to the Plateau Radio Television Corporation, (PRTVC), as General Manager. To date, he remains the first Plateau citizen to have headed the two state owned media organizations at different times. Owing to his exemplary performance in his previous appointments, Sir Ari was appointed as Permanent Secretary in charge of Government House Administration; a position he held until his appointment by the Federal Government as a Deputy Director and Head of the Public Relations and Publicity Unit (now Public Affairs Unit) of the Industrial Training Fund. As Head of the Unit, he initiated a successful rebranding programme that not only dragged an organisation that was in relative obscurity to national consciousness, but also restored the confidence of Stakeholders and paved the way for the successful implementation of the ITF Act that was signed into law in 2011. When he was deployed to other positions such as the Director of Administration and Human Resource Management; Corporate Planning; and Business Training and Development Departments as well as the Chairman of the Fund’s Training and Research Committee, he either initiated or was instrumental to the implementation of important policy documents such as the 4-year road map, the 10-year Strategic Plan, the Amendment of the ITF Act and the restructuring of the ITF from the 10- Departments and Units structure to 14 amongst numerous initiatives and policies that were targeted at ensuring that the Fund’s mandate was actualized. It was perhaps his record while in the ITF that influenced his first appointment and now the reappointment for another four years as Director-General /CEO based on what the Fund has tremendously achieved under his supervision .

There is no gain saying, ITF has radically prospered under his leadership in many areas; for instance, the capacity of Nigerian farmers along the agricultural value chain, fish farming, poultry production, crop production, Agric-mechanization, Agric-business and post-harvest management, manure production, Technology and farm management, and water resource management amongst others too numerous to mention here.

The stakeholders should be rest assured that the mission and vision of establishing the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) will be achieved as Joe Ari and his management team are capable of distinguishing themselves through hard work, honesty and commitment to the service of the country. An administrator par excellence and a patriot, Ari is selfless, humble even to a fault, and a team player. It is his philosophy that Managers, Training Officers should at all times be exemplary. He is focused on ensuring that the members of staff work towards the actualization of ITF’s core mandate, which is necessary for any training Institution like ITF to thrive globally. In fact, he strongly believes the Fund has a serious role to play in helping the government implement its policies and programmes of industrialization of this present dispensation through ITF abundant and robust activities.

Mohammed Dauda Eibo a media and communications specialist