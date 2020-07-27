President Buhari Names train stations after Awolowo, Lateef Jakande Tinubu, Osinbajo, Soyinka, Others

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has named train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after “deserving Nigerians”, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

Presidency aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, revealed this on Monday in a tweet.

According to Ogunlesi, the Apapa station was named after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the Agege station was conferred on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Kajola station was named after Vice President Osinbajo, while Abeokuta station was named after Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Other personalities conferred with train station names include Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station), The late Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station), Segun Osoba (Olodo station), Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station), Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station), Alex Ekwueme (Operations Control Centre).