FG approves resumption of domestic operations in 14 airports

Listen to article

The Federal Government has approved the full resumption of 14 airports in the country for domestic operations from July 8 to July 24.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made the announcement in his official Twitter handle, @hadisirika, on Sunday.

Sirika pointed out that the inspection on the airports had been completed.

“Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approvals in and out of them is not required.

“These include private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the other airports in due course, please,” he said.

The affected airports, according to him, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Victor Attah Airport, Uyo.

Others are Maiduguri Airport, Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar, Kaduna Airport, Yola Airport, Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birnin Kebbi Airport, Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos and Benin Airport.

Sirika said that approval for the resumption of domestic flight operations was given for each of the airports at different dates from July 8 to July 24.(NAN)