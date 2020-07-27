Suicide: Police investigate death of jilted lover in Kano

Listen to article

The Police Command in Kano State says it has begun investigations into the death of a 22-year-old jilted lover, Ashiru Danrimi, who allegedly committed suicide.

The spokesman of the Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna, a DSP, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday.

Haruna alleged that Danrimi committed suicide on Thursday, after a failed romance, at Danrimi Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

He said the Command on July 23, at about 9:00 p.m. received report from one Musa Sani of Danrimi Quarters, indicating that a jilted lover had committed suicide after his girlfriend (namesithheld) dumped him for another man.

“That his 22-year-old son, Ashiru Musa stabbed himself with a knife because he did not marry his lover.

“On receiving information we quickly deployed our men to the scene of the incident to rescue the victim.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad, has ordered thorough investigation into the matter. (NAN)