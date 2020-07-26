South East Governors' Forum To Liaise With Fg In Funding Eastern Railway Corridor.

Listen to article

The Chairman, South east Governors' forum and Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi said the South east Governors' forum will liaise with the Federal Government to make funds available for the eastern railway corridor.

Governor Umahi stated this while briefing the press at the end of the virtual meeting of the forum.

He lamented that there is presently no funding for the corridor which cuts across South south, Southeast, North Central and northeast regions of the country.

The Governor further stated that the governors will dialogue with the Federal Government in conjunction with governors of other regions affected.

"It is an existing railway line and it is very important to our people. It is just to repair them and revamp the terminals", Umahi said.

The governor also said the forum will engage the contractor handling the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna gas pipeline to ensure that the Southeast is integrated into the project

"Since the pipelines are going to come from the south south and southeast, we fill the states in the region should also benefit. So we are also engaging the federal government on this", the governor said.

He announced that the governors commended President Mohammadu Buhari for funding the second Niger bridge and the Enugu International Airport renovation projects.

Chief Umahi said the August 30 restart of the Airport is on course while work on the bridge is progressing and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The governors, according to Mr Umahi, also agreed to unveil the name of the joint security outfit of the region during their next meeting.

"After that, we will give go ahead to our Attorney-Generals to go ahead with the draft bills which will then be sent to the five state Houses of Assembly for deliberation and passage into law", he said.