Police arrest teenagers for armed robbery

Listen to article

Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squads (SARS), Ogun State Police Command have arrested some teenagers for robbery on Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Three of them were arrested at Owode Egba while others, Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed were apprehended in Lokoja, kogi state.

The SARS team which was led by CSP Tijani Muhammed recovered three cutlasses and a wood that was crafted to look like a gun from the suspects.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest.

The PPRO explained that the gang had on 17th of July blocked the Alapako end of Lagos Ibadan express way and forcefully stopped a Mazda commercial bus with two occupants and subsequently dispossessed the occupants of cash sum ofN545,000 and a itel phone after beaten them mercilessly with Cutlass.

"A distress call was subsequently made to DPO Owode Egba division who raised to the scene with his men and they were able to apprehend three members of the gang."

"The case was transferred to SARS where the suspects made useful statements that led the operatives to Lokoja where the remaining two members of the gang were apprehended on the 24th of July 2020."

The commissioner of police in the state, CP Edward Ajogun ordered a 24 hours physical police presence on the highway so as to guarantee the security of live and properties on the highways across the state.