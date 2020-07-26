Nigerians Are Crying "Otoge!" And Fearful of What's Ahead Post COVID-19 and 2023 Elections

Listen to article

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 25, 2020/ -- There Was A Country: Nigerians Cry "Otoge!" While Fearful of What Lies Ahead Post COVID-19 and 2023 Elections by Dorothy Jamilu

Millions of Nigerians are unable to fight or scream anymore, they are only able to cry, accept abuses and await death. They are the 90% majority of the nation. This group of impoverished Nigerians are often referred to by the 10% minority government as “unpriviledged” and “aggrieved” but wrong - they’re extremely abused people who have no hope, no money and no where to seek help thus unable to fight any further.

Several decades ago, Nigeria’s leadership changed hands from colonialism to low-class leadership. Men with minimal vision, ethics and intelligence, took over the baton to lead a country of over 150 million people. These men became leaders of the millions of Nigerians with PHDs, MBAs, LLMs and several progressive Degrees. At that time, Nigeria was very well developed. Oil riches overflowed and our educational system was one of the world’s best. Fast forward to the new millennium of 2000, Nigeria had degenerated significantly. Government leadership continued to evolve around low-class, visionless men of which many have a long history of criminal activities from forged documents to money laundering. There’s Adams Oshiomhole, an uneducated tailor who became governor of Edo state and subsequently chairman of one of Nigeria’s top 2 political parties. There’s Hope Uzodinma, an uneducated driver who became Senator and subsequently Governor of Imo state. Nigeria is not merely a corrupt, bad or condemned country, Nigeria’s problem is a complete failure of transition of power to high caliber leadership. In 1985 1 Naira traded for 1 Dollar. Today, you need over 400 Naira to buy a dollar. When low-class men or women take over any leadership position in the world, whether in government, business or not-for-profit, minimal developments emerge. Post-colonization era transitioned power to low-class Nigerians and the nation has suffered heavily since then. Between now and 2023, it is a must that power migrates from low-class leadership to the very best high-class leadership. Over 165 million people are depending on this all-important transition.

Top 10 most damaging effects of low-class leadership in Nigeria: