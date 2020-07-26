“i Will Continue Fighting Fgm To Protect Women And Girls” - Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté, Laureate Mandela Prize 2020

Listen to article

Congratulations, Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté! How does it feel to win such an award?

I first learned about it a few days ago through an email from the office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. I read it and when I woke up in the morning, I thought it was a dream. I had to read it again after taking a shower to make sure it was true. I felt very honoured.

You are known for your fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) in Africa. When did you start this journey?

It begun in 1983 in the Tougué region in the Republic of Guinea.

I understand there was an incident that would change you forever. What happened?

Indeed. It was one evening in 1983 at the hospital in Tougué where I was a young medical director when 12-year-old twin girls were brought in. They had undergone genital mutilation and were bleeding profusely. The parents were distraught and despite the tremendous work we did at the hospital to save their lives, the twins died. I was devastated. It was as if I had lost my own daughters. It was horrible!

How did that incident affect you?

I was so shocked that I actually took three days off. I couldn’t work instead I just sat down and wrote a pamphlet against FGM. During those days, FGM was referred to as female circumcision. I wrote a strong-worded pamphlet to say that it was a practice that could lead to tragedies, like the death of the twins. The pamphlet would later land on the table of the World Health Organization (WHO) officials.

Before then, I knew there was FGM in Kouroussa, where I come from, but I had never questioned it myself. The death of the twins changed everything and that's where my journey to fight this vice started.

How long after that experience did you manage to persuade representatives of 16 countries in Africa to agree to set up the Inter-African Committee on Harmful Traditional Practices?

A year later, on 6 February 1984 with the support of WHO and other civil society activists, we created the Inter-African Committee on Harmful Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (IACW) in Dakar, Senegal.

To honour that date, we proposed to the United Nations to declare 6 February the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. It is the day the Inter-African Committee was initially created and today it has become a great date. A date that reminds all humanity to get rid of FGM.

The Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (The Maputo Protocol)

Article 5 : Elimination of Harmful Practices

States Parties shall prohibit and condemn all forms of harmful practices which negatively affect the human rights of women and which are contrary to recognised international standards. States Parties shall take all necessary legislative and other measures to eliminate such practices, including: