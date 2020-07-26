July 26: The Greatest Innovator-Jesus Christ

Listen to article

The greatest example of a person with the spirit of innovation is the ultimate man of vision, Jesus Christ. During His time on earth, He demonstrated the same innovative spirit as the heavenly father. His creativity was manifested in all His work among men. For example, in performing His miracles, He used a variety of approaches to solve problems.

He healed the blind using several different methods. For some, He merely touched their eyes and they were made well. For one, he laid His hands on the person’s eyes and put mud on them. For still another, He simply spoke the words, “Go, your faith has healed you.” When Jesus wanted to feed thousands of people who had gathered to hear Him speak, He didn’t have His disciples buy food at the market; instead He multiplied five loaves and two fish so that everyone was fed and had leftovers to spare.

When Jesus raised the dead, He did so in several ways. One time He touched a young man’s coffin and then told him to get up; in another instance, He took a little girl by the hand and told her to get up, and at another time, He called out to Lazarus, who was still in his grave, and Lazarus walked out of the tomb alive.

Every instance was unique and most likely tailored to the individual or to God’s specific purpose at the time. Jesus’ innovative spirit shows that true vision demands that we always should be open to new ways of fulfilling our purposes. Note: Jesus’ creativity was manifested in all His work while on earth, and is still manifesting in the lives of all who believe in Him. Let’s now be “looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:2KJV)

Let’s pray: Father, Jesus is a perfect example for every part of my life. Please help me, Lord, to remember that all means of creativity are open to me as I seek to serve You. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 40-42; Acts 27:1-26

Everything is Possible with Christ.