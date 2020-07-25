Abuja-Kaduna train service resumes July 29, says Amaechi 

Listen to article

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has announced that the Abuja - Kaduna rail service would resume on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Amaechi disclosed this on Saturday while test-running the 10 new coaches recently deployed on the route.

According to the Minister, there have been pressure from several quarters to resume the railway service before Sallah with all covid19 safety protocols and guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Presidential Taskforce on covid19 in place.

''We will resume the Abuja-Kaduna train service on Wednesday, July 29,” he said.

On the fare, Amaechi said after due considerations, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed that changes should be made.

He said the fare for the economy class was reviewed to N3000 and the Business class to N6000 because of the reduced number of passengers that would be on the train.

Amaechi had stated earlier that passengers who do not comply with the regulations would not be allowed on the trains.

RT HON. CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI MEDIA OFFICE

July 25, 2020