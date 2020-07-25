Tension in Osogbo as Hausa, Yoruba youths clashed at Sabo

Listen to article

There was tension in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today as over a bloody between Yoruba and Hausa youths.

An eyewitness told The Nigerian Voice that some Yoruba youth known as Ikedia were beating one Hausa youth.

The Hausa youth alerted other Hausa youths in Sabo and they mobilised and faced the Ikedia group.

This led to pandemonium at Sabo and the youths fought themselves with dangerous weapons.

One of the Hausa youth that received a deep machete cut was said to have fainted and was been resuscitated at the hospital.

Policemen have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order and ensure that normalcy returned.