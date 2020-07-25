Economic Diversification College of Forestry and Mechanization Afaka in Focus

Listen to article

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari since inauguration May 29, 2015 till date has said it several times that the economic diversification remains one of its focal points and now with the dwindle oil prices in the international market, so seeing innovative technology mechanization for an improved farming activities can be one of the ways to cushion the impact of COVID-19 pandemic that is still ravaging the world socially and economically.

With the three Months lockdown imposed on the nation’s workforce orchestrated by the novel pandemic which has changed mindset of many Nigerians particularly public servants who have resorted to engage in one Agro business and others in order to leverage on the opportunity that have naturally avail itself to support themselves economically but the farming activities must be supported with at least the best ways of doing from reputable institute like the Collage of Forestry Research and Mechanization Afaka Kaduna, Kaduna State to learn some basic fundamentals in modern days farming with the innovative technology which the Collage of Forestry and Mechanization which the College is well positioned and fully prepared to do the needful in this regards.

With the avowed commitment of the Director-General of the Agency under the able leadership and supervision of Prof. Adeshola Adepoju, Director-General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) Ibadan, who has been adjudged by both students and members staff and most especially the Provost of the College of Forestry and Mechanization Afaka, Dr. Usman Muhammad who also attested to the ingenuity of his Director-General who has performed creditably well since taken the mantle of headship with the grandiose of ''Objectives the provision of trained manpower in Engineering, applied science, technology and commerce at all professional grades. The provision of technical knowledge and vocational skills necessary for agricultural, industrial, commercial and economic development. The provision of qualified and well equipped personnel to apply scientific knowledge to the improvement and solution of environmental problems for use and convenience of man. The introduction of professional studies in engineering and other technologies. ''We train the best students, large scale farmers, individuals, private and public entities in Forestry Mechanisation for utmost performance in Agro-forestry model better for farmers, environment''

The monumental turnaround at the College of Forestry and Mechanization Afaka under the supervision of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) headed by a Director-General, is no doubt is as the result of purposeful leadership exemplified by the erudite Prof. Adeshola Adepoju and his team hence, his recent statement on the sundry issues in order to take the College to next level of economic prosperity and job creation is most paramount as the changing narrative of the College is indeed a cheering news as the College of Forestry and Mechanization has produced notably individuals in all facet of life and there is no gain-saying that the College deserves more funding due its multipurpose activities in the areas of Agro-business , environmental and so many others.

As a nation, most especially the Federal Government of Nigeria, who must take College of Forestry and Mechanization Afaka Mando Kaduna, Kaduna State seriously by promptly making policies and programme aiming at improving on its Vision and Mission of establishing the College many years ago and truly speaking, if we are serious about Agro business, wealth and job creation then, is the way to go as a nation because in the developed nations or clans where similar Colleges provide adequate funding based on its robust activities and plans. The adequate funding and political will is all that the College as the HND awarding institution.

According to the DG, Prof Adeshola Adepoju who said recently that, ‘’the agency is working on its contributions to the agricultural sector and the economy, here we are practicing agro-forestry and we came up with this because, Agriculture is also seen as a contributor to land clearing activities which are inimical to the ecology, contributing negatively to the climate change. In Africa, we practice extensive farming, not intensive one’’.

As an Institution charged with the responsibility to train the best students, large scale farmers, individuals, private and public entities in Forestry Mechanization for utmost performance in Agro-business model better for farmers, environment and the best way to go about it is to reach out to the farmers and educate them about the technologies the researchers have developed, in terms of inputs, varieties, timing, techniques and others that should go into the farm practice. It is better to combine arable crops with trees that are not arable. Arable crops are annual crops like cereals, beans, and so on.

Nigerians should be rest assured the mission and vision of establishing the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) will be achieved as Adepoju and his management teams are capable of distinguishing themselves through hard work, honesty and commitment to the service of the country. An administrator par excellence and a patriot, Adepoju is selfless, humble even to a fault, and a team player. It is his philosophy that managers, lecturers and Provost should at all times be exemplary. He is focused on ensuring that the members of staff work towards the actualization of the College of Forestry and Mechanization’s core mandate, which is necessary for any Institution to thrive. In fact, he strongly believes the Institute has a serious role to play in helping the government implement its policies and programmes of economic diversification of this present dispensation through Agro-business etc.

Mohammed Dauda Eibo a media and communications specialist sent in via [email protected] He can be reached on 08168127030 sms only