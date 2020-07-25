July 25: You Should Be an Innovator

Listen to article

Instead of being an imitator of others, the person with vision should be an innovator. Innovation is the ability to be creative and to think outside the box. Our ability to innovate comes from the fact that we are made in the image and likeness of our Creator, God. Paul the Apostle said, we are to “put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator” (Colossians 3:10).

This means that the more we are transformed into the image of the One who created us, the more innovative we should be in light of the mind-set of the innovator. Let’s look at some definitions of innovation. Innovation is the capacity to create new approaches and concepts to deal with both old and new challenges, the perceptiveness to see new possibilities in the combination of old and new concepts, and the capacity to think beyond the known, defy the norm, and believe in one’s ability to solve problems.

Whenever you encounter a project, a challenge, or a problem in fulfilling your vision, practice thinking in new ways and with a different mind-set. Ask the creator to give you a fresh perspective, and see what happens! As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Now to him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us” (Ephesians 3:20).

Visionaries don’t follow paths, they create trails. They venture where others don’t dare to tread. You should begin to venture into the uncomfortable zone and begin to innovate. Lead the way for others to follow and stop lagging behind as a reluctant follower. Note: Innovation is the ability to be creative and to think outside the box. Please help me pray for Christians to be ready and able to think outside the box and be innovative for the sake of the church through Christ Jesus.

Let’s pray: Father, You are the wondrous Creator who gave me the ability to innovate. Please my God, help me to use my gifts with Your creativity. I want to fulfill my dream in a way that will be successful and creative and bring You honour and glory. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 37-39; Acts 26.

Pray to Become a Visionary Today.