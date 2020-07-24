TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

July 24, 2020 | APC News

Former House Of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara Returns Back To APC, Meets Buhari

By The Nigeria Voicee
Listen to article

The Fo rmer Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara , has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and g one back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold.

Chairman of APC Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe state Mai Mala Buni revealed this after he led Dogara to visit President Muhammadu Buhari inside Presidential Villa on Friday.

The former speaker declined to speak after meeting Buhari.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists