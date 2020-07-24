Osodieme Commends Mrs. Buhari for Kind Gesture to Ndi Anambra

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has commended the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammad Buhari for donating food items and other essential commodities for the benefit of ndi Anambra.

Mrs. Obiano made the commendation in Awka thursday following receipt of the donation from Aisha Buhari Foundation Future Assured programme. The items including 500 bags of 10 kg rice, 500 nylon packs of condiments, 30 pieces of thermometer and 5 cartons containing face masks.

Mrs. Obiano said that the First Lady has demonstrated amazing philanthropy with her kind gesture in support of ndi Anambra. “I want to appreciate Her Excellency for remembering ndi Anambra and giving them palliative support in this period of need.” Osodieme emphasized.

Furthermore, Mrs. Obiano assured that the donated materials will be usefully applied in support of the government efforts to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on those most in need across the state.