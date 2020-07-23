Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) joins Lagos COVID-19 fight, donates hand-washing machine

Listen to article

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has donated a contactless handwashing machine to the Lagos State Government as part of efforts to boost the fight against coronavirus in the state and Nigeria.

The locally-made machine is multifunctional and dispenses soap, water and hand sanitiser with no contact.

The student-body presented the machine to officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Thursday.

During the donation, the Amir (president) of MSSN in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, commended the efforts of the state government in its fight against the deadly virus.

He cautioned residents in the state to adhere to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Ashafa, who was represented by MSSNLagos Vice President, Yusuf Temim, lamented the effect of COVID-19 on academic activities in the state.

He said "the efforts of the state government in curbing COVID-19 and its management strategy are worthy of emulation by many other states".

He added, “This donation was made possible through contributions from our members. We are worried about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state and we wish we can do more.

"It is important that we all keep safe at this moment and complement the worthy efforts of the Lagos State Government in curbing the pandemic."

L-R: President of MSSNLagos Graduate Members Association, Temim Yusuf; and representative of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mrs Abidakun Olubosola and MSSNLagos female head's representative, Hajia Bushrah Olagunju-Matemilola, during the donation of a contactless COVID-19 Machine to Lagos State Government at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Ashafa said with a deep sense of responsibility and utmost demand of this period, the group had launched a Social Responsibility Project tagged “COVID-19 Incident Volunteers”.

“It has become glaring that the ravaging coronavirus pandemic requires conscious synergy at this sensitive period. The current efforts of the government must be complemented without delay.

“Our Incident Volunteers have been embarking on continuous enlightenment, facilitation of grassroots support in terms of information and other appropriate volunteering services as may be complementary of the government strides.

“We have positioned standby volunteers across the state who are meant to facilitate this important task as they are also to coordinate welfare services deemed necessary by the initiative as at when due.”

The Lagos State Commissioner For Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, commended the students for the donation.

Abayomi, who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mrs Abidakun Olubosola, urged the students to always keep safe.

He added, “We appreciate the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit that brought this fantastic contactless handwashing machine/stand. They are contributing to society. They are contributing to ensuring that COVID-19 goes totally in our clime.

“By donating this, I believe we are also keeping safe at home. We will continue to collaborate in everything that has to do with keeping everyone safe.”

SIGNED:

Saheed Ashafa (PhD),

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit.