Msf Condemns The Killing Of Five Aid Workers In Northeast Nigeria

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is horrified to hear the news of the killings of five humanitarian aid workers in northeast Nigeria. The aid workers who came from Action Against Hunger, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), International Rescue Committee, Reach International and a security guard protecting humanitarian facilities, were abducted last month.

MSF condemns all forms of violence against humanitarian aid workers and humanitarian assistance, in the strongest possible terms.

“We at MSF are devastated to hear this terrible news” says Dr Christos Christou, International President of MSF. “We stand in solidarity and send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of those killed in these brutal attacks".

“This is not the first time we have seen the deliberate targeting and execution of aid workers in Borno state. These murders come on top of similar atrocities in 2019, in which 12 aid workers were killed. MSF condemns, in the strongest possible terms, all violence against humanitarian aid workers.”

Attacks against aid workers deprive people in need, of humanitarian assistance, including access to clean water, food and healthcare. In northeast Nigeria where conflict has raged for more than a decade and the humanitarian crisis has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 10 million people are estimated to be in need of urgent assistance.

MSF urges that all parties to the conflict must ensure that populations in need have safe and unhindered access to urgent and lifesaving humanitarian assistance.