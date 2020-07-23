Osun records 8 new cases of COVID-19, one death

Listen to article

Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu has confirmed the discovery of additional eight fresh COVID-19 cases in the State.

He also confirmed the discharge of 12 patients from the State's Treatment and Isolation Centres, just as he confirmed the death of one patient.

Dr. Isamotu while appealing to citizens and residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus, noted that the new cases were contacts of previous cases in the State.

He added that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State, as at July 22, are 367 with 175 active cases.

The Commissioner further revealed that the State had successfully treated and discharged 183 patients, while nine deaths have so far been recorded in the state.