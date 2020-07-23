Gov Zulum Visits CG Civil Defence, Commends Corps on Agro Rangers

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for its doggedness and commitment to finding lasting solutions to banditry, kidnapping and herders-farmers conflict in the State.

Governor Zulum made the assertion today at the Corps' headquarters, Abuja when he visited the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

In a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga on Wednesday in Abuja said the Governor thanked the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu for the training and deployment of agro Rangers in the state.

The Governor also acknowledged the supports of the Corps to the people and the government of Borno State and extended an invitation to the Commandant General to visit the state for Field assessment.

Zulum solicited for increased support, cooperation and deployment of the Agro Rangers personnel to the state to ensure the successful completion of the war against herders-farmers conflict in the State while making a pledge to fund and accommodate the Agro-Rangers of the Corps.

He pledged his continued support to the Civil Defence in the worthy services they have consistently rendered selflessly to the nation. He went further to affirm that the Grassroots Security Agency will not relent on their mandate to make Nigeria safe for all.

"I want to reiterate the need for

Civil Defence to recruit and train the indigenes for Community security services, this will help the nation in community Policing" Zulum stated.

Responding, the CG thanked the Governor for his dynamic approach to governance and his determination to finding an enduring solution to insecurity in the state. He used the opportunity to thank the governor for all his support especially to the Agro-Rangers deployed in Borno State.

He also applauded the Governor for pledging his support to the Corps and promised that all assistance rendered to the Corps will be used judiciously to attain lofty heights.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant General