FRSC Anambra Launches Special Operation Against Overloading, Reckless Driving

As part of its efforts to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Command has launched a Special Patrol Operation against overloading and reckless driving by Tipper Drivers in the state.

According to a statement released by the Sector Public Education Officer, FRSC, Anambra State Command, RC Pascal Anigbo, the Special Patrol Operations which was recently flagged off by the State Sector Commander, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi would also clamp down on other and heavy-duty truck drivers in the state who are guilty of the same offences covered in the operation.

The exercise, Anigbo said, is in line with the directives of Governor Willie Obiano, emanating from the resolution 13, 2020 passed by the Anambra State House of Assembly, which mandates the Corps to curb the incessant crashes by tipper drivers, as part of measures to improve safety for motorists and other road users.

It would be recalled that CC Kumapayi had earlier (two weeks ago) held a crucial interactive meeting with the tipper/heavy duty truck operators in the state, during which he advised them to put their vehicles in order, warned them against reckless driving, and also briefed them about the exercise and the State Government's directives, all ahead of time, before the recent flag off.

Hence, with elapsing of the two-week grace and the recent flag off of the exercise, tippers with excess loads, those with extra lights, drivers without drivers license, drivers who drive under influence, and under aged driving, among other road traffic violations, are being critically checked by the operatives. The exercise is also said to be continuous and cascaded to every part of the State.

"The operation which is being carried out in conjunction with the State Ministry of Transport, was led by the Sector Commander, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, with the Hon. Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Afam Mbanefo; and MD/CEO Anambra Transport Management Agency, Mr Pat Obiefuna present. Other agencies that participated in the flag-off operation are; VIO, Directorate of State Security (DSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)," Anigbo added.