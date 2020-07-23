Ebonyi State postpones LG election to August 29th

Listen to article

Ebonyi state independent electoral commission, EBSIEC, has announced the postponement of the local government election to 29th August, 2020.

The local government election in the state was earlier scheduled to hold on 15th August.

The chairman of the commission, Barr. Josy Eze made the announcement while in a meeting with various political parties at Onwe road Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Eze explained that the reason for shifting the election was as a result of court order, which restrained the commission from holding the election on the earlier scheduled date.

He disclosed that one of the political parties had gone to court to ask for a window of opportunity to enable them participate and conduct her on own primary election.

The chairman said that the commission was served a court order from the state High court restraining her from going ahead to conduct the local government election as earlier scheduled stressing that they took an oath to abide by the law of the land.

He however announced the lifting of ban on campaign activities by the various participating political parties.

He said "we have fixed a new date for our local government election and other activities.

"It is the position of the commission to carry all political parties along. Today we have deemed it necessary to invite you once more and announce to you certain decisions that have to do with the 2020 local government election in Ebonyi state.

"Some people asked us on whether we are going to give room for a fresh primaries and other activities?

"The commission was served a court order from the state high court restraining the commission in the interim from going on to conduct the local government election without and until the commission has issued a revised timetable that will give another opportunity to the claimant in that suit or the party to partake and opportune to have their party primaries conducted.

"As a powerful commission, We took an oath to abide by the law of the land. We have to obey the court order from a competent court.

"One of the parties have gone to court to ask for a window of opportunity to participate and conduct their own party primaries.

"We are revising the timetable of the election to hold on a new date. Therefore, by the power conferred to the commission, it announce a new date for the 2020 LG election, to hold on Saturday 29th August 2020.

"The claimant will on this new date be allowed to conduct their party primaries from today 22nd July to 6th August 2020", he stated.