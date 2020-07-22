Boko Haram have executed five aid workers.

Listen to article

Footage of the recorded murder became public on Wednesday. The terrorists confirmed that their victims were humanitarian staff of non-governmental organisations.

Five men, with their faces covered, stood behind the abductees and shot them after making comments.

Speaking in a message, one of the terrorists said: “to the infidels who are using you to cheat and turn our people into unbelievers”.

He declared that organisations don’t regard their employees and were just using them to achieve their aims.

“That’s why whenever we abduct you, they don’t care about you. Our advice is that you should repent and turn to God, or else we shall continue to kidnap you all in the routes that you traverse.

“And if you don’t heed to our warning, what is about to happen to these five aid workers would also be fate that will befall you too.”

After the speech, one of the insurgents ordered the execution of the victims, all in blindfolds.