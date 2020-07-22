Oyo State Government Set For Full School Resumption On September 21, 2020

Listen to article

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced September 21 as resumption date for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The State Executive Council approved a new academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities for all categories of classes.

According to the approved calendar, the first term will run from September 21 to December 18, 2020, while the second term will be from January 11 to April 9, 202, and the third term will be from May 3 to July 30, 2021.

Meanwhile the government has cancelled the third term of 2019/2020 academic session, while promotion of students for all affected classes will now be determined by the first and second term continuous assessment.

It also said PrImary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 students will proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examination as follows;

*Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)- August 10 -18, 2020

*Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science- August 19, 2020

*Placement/Screening Test to JSS1- August 20, 2020

*Placement Test into Technical Colleges- August 28, 2020

The government, however, said SSS 3 will resume for their examination as soon as WAEC announce the date.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.