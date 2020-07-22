Isa Funtua: Presidency threatens To release tapes of meeting With Sowore

Listen to article

ABUJA-THE Presidency on Tuesday threatened to release tapes of meetings between the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and individuals led by late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who tried to broker his (Sowore) release from detention.

The threat was sequel to alleged remarks made by Sowore against the late veteran journalist and close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari after his death on Monday.

Responding to the alleged statement credited to Sowore, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the publisher has nothing to gain by attacking the deceased.

Shehu also revealed that members of the team that met Sowore when he was incarcerated did so because they saw him as a publisher despite falling foul of the law because of politics.

He said: “Let's get the facts straight on the meeting with Sowore in SSS detention.

“First, it is important to state that the meeting was not instructed by the government. Nobody sent anybody to go and “negotiate” Sowore's freedom as he put it.

““The late Malam Isma'ila, on his own called me to ask that I broker a meeting with him and two others with the SSS, which they agreed to.

“As the late Isma'ila put it, although he (Sowore) got into his problems due to politics, not journalism the fact of him being a publisher imposed a duty on the media leaders to seek ways of making free.

“The meeting ended well, and contrary to the posturing by Sowore, he said he was happy with a resolution proposed but that his lawyer, whoever that was, needed to come on board.

“The fence-mending process apparently collapsed after the meeting of the trio with the lawyer in Lagos.

“I don't know what Sowore wants to achieve by distorting the facts of what transpired, but my advice to him is that he should stop his attacks on a dead, well-meaning intercessor.

"I don't know what Sowore wants to achieve by distorting the facts of what transpired, but my advice to him is that he should stop his attacks on a dead, well-meaning intercessor.

"Knowing the way the secret service works, it should surprise no one if they keep a recording of that meeting. Faced with this posturing and the unfair attacks on the dead, we certainly will be forced to ask for the release of tapes, in case they are available for the public to judge."