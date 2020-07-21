Gov. Zulum extol Igbo spare parts traders for not Abandoning Borno State, promises financial support

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has extolled automobile spare-parts traders, mostly Igbos Tuesday at the popular Spare parts market, Bola Maiduguri for their courage in not running away from Borno State and remaining intact in their businesses despite the boko haram challenges since 2009.

The Governor dropped the commendation on Tuesday when he visited ‘Bola’, Maiduguri’s most popular market for automobile spare parts located at the central business district area of the metropolis on a surprise visit and inspection of capital projects in the area.

Governor Zulum had recently constructed roads in the market to end difficulties faced by the traders and their customers, trekked for almost 30 minutes from the post office axis through the market to the new Comolex under Reconstruction by his administration. He assured the Igbo traders that his administration would soon come up with a package to boost their businesses in the state.

“For the last one decade you have remained firm, and you have been with us all the time. Even, during the peak of the insurgency, even when our people were leaving the state. You people have been selling spare parts here.

" The Igbo communities that are doing their businesses here are our brothers. Therefore, very soon Government of Borno State will provide financial assistance to you” Zulum said.

He however charged the traders and other business men and women at the automobile spare parts market to maintain good hygiene of their environment before the Governor continued his walk to the State's Pension office where he inspected ongoing renovation work.

At the site, the Govenror directed the Permanent Secretary in charge of Pensions in the State to relocate to the reconstructed edifice after the work is completed to enable pensioners have easy access to the pension authorities.

Governor Zulum then moved to inspect progress of work at a newly constructed 50-bed Maternity Hospital at Abbaganaram community, in Maiduguri which is also under Reconstruction.

Gov. Zulum also traversed through the state capital interacting with residents with a view to finding solutions to their problems at Kofar Biyu area of Maiduguri metropolis .

Responding to a community request, the Governor ordered the remodeling of a Traditional Islamic School in Kofa Biyu where it was gathered he studied Quran in his young age before attending university for his first degree.

Zulum attended to different group of physically challenged persons at locations he visited within the state capital before ending his town or community visits and interactions.