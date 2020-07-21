Court Jails Another Five Internet Scammers In Abeokuta

Listen to article

Another five internet scammers, Sodiq Adeleke Adeyinka; Sambo Muhammed Abiodun; Adegoke Agboola, Kehinde Quadri Oladimeji and Daniel Praise have been convoyed and jailed in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, prosecuted them before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

The were prosecuted on one-count charge of criminal impersonation, to which they all pleaded guilty.

Abiodun bagged four months jail term, Praise and Adeyinka, five months each, while Agboola and Oladimeji earned six and eight months jail terms, respectively.

Aside his prison term, Justice Abubakar ordered Abiodun to restitute the sum of $3,700 (Three Thousand, Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, and forfeit his iPhone X to the Federal government.

Praise is to restitute the sum of $1,300 (One Thousand, Three Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his Infinix Hot 8 phone to the government. Adeyinka on his part is to restitute the sum of $1,500 (One Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, and forfeit his iPhone 11 Pro, Itel phone, and power bank to the government.

Oladimeji is to restitute $175 (One Hundred and Seventy-five United States Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 and HP laptop to the government, while Agboola is to forfeit his iPhone 7 and 6s and a Techno phones to the Federal government.