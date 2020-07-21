Court Remands Lagos Okada Rider For Stealing In Osun

Listen to article

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State today remanded a 33-years-old laborer, Rafiu Yemi for allegedly stealing some motor parts of one Tunde Alabi.

The police prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person committed the offense on 18th of July, 2020 at about 11:00pm at Opposite All Soul’s Anglican Church, Osogbo.

ASP Fagboyinbo said that the accused person did unlawfully entered into the workshop of one Tunde Alabi with intent to steal.

The prosecutor added that the accused person did steal some motor parts valued N 80,000 ( Eighty Thousand Naira).

ASP Fagboyinbo stated that the offense committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 413(1)(2) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person who has no legal representation pleaded guilty of the offense leveled against him. He said “ I was a motorcyclist in Lagos State before the cancellation in the State and that makes me come to Osun State to work as laborer. My relatives are in Lagos State. He added that he is homeless.

In his ruling, Magistrate Adebola Ajanku remanded the accused person in Ilesa correctional center.

The case is adjourned till 18th of August, 2020 for ruling on bail.