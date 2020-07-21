COVID-19: WHO Donates 400,000 Copies of Education, CommunicationMaterials, 200 Pieces of T-Shirts, Face Caps in Yobe

Listen to article

World Health Organisation (WHO under its Health Emergency Programme in the North East has donated over 400,000 copies of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to the Yobe State government in its effort to enlighten and create awareness on the scourge and danger of coronavirus disease.

The WHO Programme Manager, North East, Dr. Collins Owili who was represented by Public Health Officer, Dr. Ibrahim Audu Salisu presened the materials in Damaturu,.

He said the items were provided with the aim of enlightening, educating and informing the public on the dangers of the disease through robust sensitisation in communities, offices and business places across the state.

Owili added that WHO had also earlier provided support on CIVID-19 response, surveillance, laboratory management, case management, infection prevention and control including risk management in the state.

“As part of our efforts to support the Yobe State Ministry of Health in the COVID-19 response, the World Health Organisation carried out capacity building to 350 health workers across the 13 general hospitals in the state on surveillance, laboratory case management, risk management, infection and prevention control", Collins said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Yobe Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lawan Gana, commended WHO for the donations and promised to ensure judicious utilization of the items for the purpose the items were meant for.

“On behalf of the Yobe State Covid-19 Prevention and Control Committee, we are happy to receive these donations from WHO to boost our risk communication activities. We assure you that we will judiciously use the items for better result”, Gana said.

The commissioner also said that the State High Powered Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19 under the Chairmanship of the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barded Gubana has been working assidously towards ensuring that people across the state remained safe and healthy.

Items donated include 200,000 copies of Information, Education and Communication materials, Flip charts, 200,000 copies of infection, prevention and control materials, as well as 200 pieces of t-shirts and face caps among others.