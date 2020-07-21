TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

July 21, 2020 | General News

NDDC MD, Kemebradikumo Pondei, Discharged From hospital After 'Near-Death' Slump

By The Nigeria Voicee
Prof Pondei who earlier today slumped as the House of Representatives committee on NDDC grilled him is said to have left the hospital where he was taken, about an hour ago.

He was being grilled for over an hour when he slowly slumped over his desk, appearing to have fainted.

Several people present at the hearing rushed to his aid, propping him up and attempting to stabilize him, while the proceeding was halted.

Soon after, Pondei appeared to be in a seizure with a man holding open his mouth as others held him upright. Afterward, he appeared to regain and lose composure intermittently and had to be moved out of the session.


